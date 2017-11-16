A former Wells man was convicted of child sex abuse charges in federal court in Portland on Thursday.

William Gaudet, 51, was found guilty, after a four-day trial in U.S. District Court, of interstate transporation of a minor to engage in criminal sexual activity and interstate travel with the intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct.

According to court records and trial evidence, Gaudet twice in 2010 traveled between Maine and Pennsylvania with an 8-year-old child, intending to engage in sexual activity with her. On both occasions, he sexually assaulted the child. The investigation began in 2014 after the child reported the abuse.

Gaudet was convicted in 2012 in New Hampshire Superior Court for sexually assaulting another minor in 2001 and 2005.

He faces between 10 years and life in prison on the transportation charge and up to 30 years in prison on the travel charge, plus a fine of up to $250,000 fine on each count.

He will be sentenced at a later date.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.