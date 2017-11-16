Theater at Monmouth will present “The Santaland Diaries,” adapted by Joe Mantello from David Sedaris’ best-selling book “Holidays on Ice,” at Cumston Hall, 796 Main St. in Monmouth.

The preview is set for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 23; other show times are 7:30 p.m. Nov. 24, 25, 30, Dec. 1 and 2; and 1 p.m.2 Nov. 25, 26, Dec. 2 and 3.

This modern holiday classic, made famous when it aired on National Public Radio, recounts the tale of Sedaris’ stint as a Macy’s Department Store elf named “Crumpet.” This off-kilter, witty and often sentimental holiday memoir is not suitable for children.

“The Santaland Diaries” features TAM favorite Mike Anthony as Crumpet, the quintessential elf-gone-bad, as he relates a series of merry misadventures in this antidote for holiday havoc. Spend some time with one of Santa’s little helpers during Macy’s Christmas shopping rush as he handles the hordes of insufferable shoppers and their kiddos with whacked out wisdom and wicked humor.

On Thanksgiving Day, tickets will cost $10 for the 7:30 p.m. performance. Non-perishable food donations for the Monmouth Food Pantry will be accepted at all performances. Tickets for all other performances will cost $25.

For tickets or more information, call the TAM Box Office at 933-9999 or visit theateratmonmouth.org.

