After reading this newspaper’s front-page article on the Skowhegan Area Chamber of Commerce’s “Hunt for the Indian” promotion, I decided to voice my own sensitivity to offensive ethnic issues.

As a descendant of mostly Irish ancestors, I resent the oppression of Irish people since our introduction into North America. Although hard-working folks, they were relegated in cities to reside in neighborhoods with their own kind. In addition, they were stereotyped as drunken brawlers. That tradition continues in many places today, most notably at prestigious University of Notre Dame, whose sports teams are named the “Fighting Irish.” This has been the case since 1887 and needs to cease. I take offense to the moniker. All Notre Dame home football games are televised on NBC. Perhaps you could advocate for a boycott of this huge, insensitive corporation.

I know the folks at the Morning Sentinel and Kennebec Journal are sympathetic and committed to racial injustice stories. I know I can expect to see this letter printed because you always go the extra mile to ensure that no one is offended by people’s actions, words or traditions. I hope everyone had a great Indigenous Peoples’ Day.

Greg Cooley

Solon

