WILTON — Nurturing Parenting, a single-session workshop for parents with children of any age, is scheduled for 9-11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 30, at Wilton Head Start, 284 Main St.

In the program, participants can learn new skills and attitudes important in building self-worth in children.

The workshop will offer free childcare and snacks. To register, call 778-6960

