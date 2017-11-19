AUGUSTA — This is a roundup of cases closed Nov. 9-15, 2017, in courts in Augusta and Waterville.

Senad Ahmetagic, 49, of St. Louis, Missouri, commercial vehicle rule violation: operating with false duty status Sept. 18, 2017, in Sidney; $500 fine.

Scott E. Amburg, 54, of Dixfield, failure to register vehicle Sept. 28, 2017, in Hallowell; $100 fine.

Jeremy Auger, 25, of Auburn, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit July 26, 2017, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Tyler Beck, 30, of Readfield, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 8, 2017, in Manchester; $400 fine. Failure to register vehicle, same date and town, dismissed.

James Bickford, 39, of Manchester, operating while license suspended or revoked July 20, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked July 11, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine.

Mark O. Bowers, 34, of Augusta, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 4, 2016, in Chelsea, dismissed.

Jessica M. Carroll, 29, of Jefferson, operating while license suspended or revoked Feb. 2, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Elijah Crockett, 34, of South China, assault Sept. 5, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Wayne H. Cross Jr., 49, of Pittston, operating under the influence Sept. 13, 2017, in Augusta; $600 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Diana M. Davis, 30, of Augusta, operating vehicle without license — conditions/restrictions May 20, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Luther W. Delong, 48, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked June 6, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence.

Andrew J. Dewar, 22, of Waterville, criminal mischief June 10, 2015, in Waterville; $250 fine, $76.42 restitution; criminal mischief June 10, 2015, in Waterville; $250 fine, $250 suspended; violating condition of release June 23, 2015, in Waterville; $200 fine.

William F. Dingus, 44, of West Bath, operating while license suspended or revoked July 16, 2017, in Farmingdale; $250 fine.

Dylan J. Dinwiddie, 23, of South Hampton, New Hampshire, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 24, 2016, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Chase Michael Duguay, 19, of Waterville, marijuana: under 21 years of age Sept. 23, 2017, in China; $350 fine.

Darcy L. Eldridge, 32, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked May 2, 2017, in Augusta; $250 fine.

Kyle L. Elliott, 29, of Monmouth, operating while license suspended or revoked May 9, 2017, in Monmouth; $500 fine.

David I. Erving, 36, of Augusta, habitually truant student June 14, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Eric A. Fowler, 37, of Waldoboro, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 21, 2017, in Windsor, dismissed.

Joshua A. Fuller, 32, of Presque Isle, operating while license suspended or revoked March 31, 2017, in Albion, dismissed.

Dylan Scott Gagnon, 25, of Mattawamkeag, sexual abuse of minor Nov. 24, 2016, in Windsor; five-year Department of Corrections sentence all but 284 days suspended, two-year probation; three counts sexual abuse of minor, Nov. 25, 2016, Dec. 1, 2016, and May 16, 2017, in Windsor, dismissed.

Daniel J. Garland, 27, of Farmingdale, driving to endanger Sept. 6, 2015, in Gardiner; $575 fine, 30-day license suspension; operating under the influence and motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit Sept. 6, 2015, in West Gardiner, dismissed.

Eric George, 40, of Waterville, violating condition of release Aug. 8, 2017, in Waterville; five-day jail sentence. Criminal mischief Aug. 5, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Tony J. Glidden, 29, of Oakland, operating vehicle without license Feb. 11, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Sarah M. Green, 29, of Clinton, assault May 31, 2017, in Clinton, dismissed.

Wayne A. Gunnison Jr., 36, of Biddeford, violating condition of release Aug. 28, 2017, in Wayne, dismissed.

Bernard Hallowell, 54, of Monmouth, operating under the influence July 24, 2017, in Gardiner; $700 fine, 180-day jail sentence, one-year probation, three-year license and registration suspension.

Taya L. Harmon, 26, of Augusta, assault Feb. 16, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Dillan Hatch, 25, of Winthrop, attaching false plates Aug. 3, 2017, in Monmouth; $100 fine.

Caleb T. Hoffman, 26, of Waterville, driving to endanger May 8, 2016, in Waterville; $800 fine.

Matthew Hood, 31, of Winthrop, operating under the influence Sept. 15, 2017, in Readfield; $500 fine, 96-hour jail sentence, 150-day license suspension.

Amy Jean Hudson, 35, of Waterville, four counts of drinking in public July 16-19, 2017, in Waterville, and violating condition of release July 26, 2017, in Augusta, dismissed.

Shenez M. Jaquith, 21, of Gardiner, operating while license suspended or revoked July 6, 2017, in Randolph; $500 fine.

Theodore P. Khoury, 57, of Bangor, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit June 12, 2017, in Waterville; $400 fine.

Kyle E. Kidder, 23, of Randolph, unlawful possession of scheduled drug June 26, 2016, in Augusta, dismissed.

Nathaniel Kuhns, 28, of Mount Vernon, failing to make oral or written accident report Nov. 29, 2016, in Mount Vernon, dismissed.

Jeffery S. Kyllonen, 39, of Randolph, fishing without valid license May 28, 2017, in Chelsea; $100 fine.

James T. Lang, 39, of Augusta, domestic violence assault Sept. 15, 2017, in Augusta; 364-day jail sentence all but 50 days suspended, two year probation; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Brogan Leppanen, 20, of Belfast, motor vehicle speeding more than 30 mph over speed limit March 20, 2017, in Readfield, dismissed.

Nicole Luckern, 27, of Waterville, violating protection from abuse order Nov. 9, 2017, in Waterville; 180-day jail sentence, all suspended, one-year probation.

Margaret A. Maloy, 23, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked July 7, 2017, in Augusta; $500 fine. Operating while license suspended or revoked May 29, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Benjamin B. McIntosh, 30, of Clinton, unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 30, 2017, in Clinton; $400 fine, 180-day jail sentence all but 10 days suspended, one-year probation. Unlawful possession of scheduled drug July 30, 2017, in Clinton; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 10-day jail sentence; violating condition of release July 30, 2017, in Clinton; 10-day jail sentence; three counts unlawful possession of scheduled drug, July 30, 2017, in Clinton, dismissed. Operating while license suspended or revoked July 29, 2017, in Waterville; $600 fine, 10-day jail sentence, one-year license suspension; violating condition of release, same date and town, dismissed.

Logan M. Melanson, 21, of Waterville, operating while license suspended or revoked June 8, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

David Allen Moody, 48, of Readfield, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 27, 2016, in Augusta; six-month jail sentence, $40 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Oct. 12, 2016, in Waterville; six-month jail sentence; refusing to submit to arrest or detention, refuse to stop Oct. 12, 2016, in Waterville; six-month jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug Oct. 12, 2016, in Waterville; $400 fine, $200 suspended, six-month jail sentence.

Slade Mower, 22, of Ripley, burglary of a motor vehicle April 28, 2017, in Winslow; 364-day Department of Corrections sentence all but 60 days suspended, one-year administrative release, $2,641 restitution; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 28, 2017, in Winslow; 60-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 28, 2017, in Winslow; 60-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 28, 2017, in Winslow; 60-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 28, 2017, in Winslow; 60-day jail sentence; theft by unauthorized taking or transfer April 28, 2017, in Winslow; 60-day jail sentence; burglary of a motor vehicle April 28, 2017, in Winslow; 60-day jail sentence; burglary of a motor vehicle April 28, 2017, in Winslow; 60-day jail sentence; burglary of a motor vehicle April 28, 2017, in Winslow; 60-day jail sentence; burglary of a motor vehicle April 28, 2017, in Winslow; 60-day jail sentence.

Blyn E. Nadeau Jr., 28, of Manchester, operating after habitual offender revocation Nov. 23, 2016, in Manchester; $1,000 fine, four-year Department of Corrections sentence all but two years suspended, two-year probation; eluding an officer Nov. 23, 2016, in Manchester; one-year Department of Corrections sentence; failing to make oral or written accident report Nov. 23, 2016, in Manchester; 30-day jail sentence; failing to notify of motor vehicle accident and aggravated operating after revocation, same date and town, dismissed.

Chikacha D. Nduaguibe, 18, of South Berwick, operating while license suspended or revoked March 19, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Jessica Nelson, 42, of Augusta, use of drug paraphernalia July 21, 2017, in Augusta; $300 fine, 20 hours community service.

Dustin Newell, 23, of Benton, unlawful use of bait in artificial lure only water June 17, 2017, in Winslow, dismissed.

Harley M. Orchard, 25, of Waterville, violating condition of release Aug. 21, 2017, in Waterville; $100 fine.

Edward D. Parsons, 45, of Winston Salem, North Carolina, commercial vehicle rule violation: operation after disqualified March 1, 2017, in Sidney, dismissed.

Destiny Rose Pastore, 46, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer March 19, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Bill W. Pinkham Jr., 49, of Milbridge, operating after habitual offender revocation May 19, 2017, in Litchfield; $1,000 fine, six-month jail sentence.

Samantha C. Riddle, 25, of Rome, operating under the influence June 25, 2017, in Waterville; $500 fine. Operating under the influence Sept. 18, 2017, in Vassalboro; $500 fine, 10-day jail sentence, 150-day license suspension; operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 18, 2017, in Vassalboro, $250 fine; and violating condition of release Sept. 18, 2017, in Vassalboro; 10-day jail sentence.

Nickolas M. Sandelier, 18, of Belgrade, operating while license suspended or revoked Jan. 9, 2017, in Belgrade, dismissed.

Teena M. Savage, 44, of Oakland, operating while license suspended or revoked Dec. 10, 2016, in Gardiner; $500 fine.

Emily A. Schleper, 20, of Sutton, Massachusetts, minor possessing liquor July 29, 2017, in Waterville, dismissed.

Scott Michael Shepherd, 55, of Winthrop, operating while license suspended or revoked June 22, 2017, in Monmouth, dismissed.

Sierra P. Stevens, 24, of Augusta, violation of rule wildlife management area June 10, 2017, in Manchester, dismissed.

Daniel P. Stump, 33, of Augusta, operating while license suspended or revoked Sept. 17, 2017, in Windsor; $250 fine.

Benjamin Teer, 26, of Veazie, attaching false plates Sept. 24, 2017, in Manchester; $100 fine.

Cory Toothaker, 32, of Augusta, unlawful possession of scheduled drug Nov. 29, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine, 96-hour jail sentence; unlawful possession of scheduled drug Nov. 29, 2016, in Augusta; $400 fine, $400 suspended, 96-hour jail sentence.

Timothy R. Turmelle, 64, of Manchester, violating condition of release June 25, 2017, in Manchester; $500 fine.

Steven Vanblarcom, 60, of Livermore Falls, disorderly conduct, offensive words, gestures Aug. 17, 2017, in Vassalboro; $250 fine.

Mitchell Wimbush, 25, of Waterville, theft by unauthorized taking or transfer Aug. 30, 2017, in Waterville; 48-hour jail sentence, $100 restitution.

