A Windsor woman who used to work as a teacher at Coastal Christian School in Waldoboro was arrested Thursday on a charge of gross sexual assault for an alleged encounter with a student who was younger than 14, police said.

The alleged encounter happened more than a year ago, in the fall of 2016, at the private, evangelical Christian school in Waldoboro, said Lt. Michael Murphy, of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s office, in a news release on Friday.

Nancy Leigh Ann Brann

The teacher, Nancy Leigh Ann Brann, 43, was dismissed from her job shortly afterward for unrelated reasons, Murphy said.

This week, police charged Brann with one count of gross sexual assault, a felony punishable by up to 30 years of incarceration and a $50,000 fine. They also charged her with one count of unlawful sexual contact, a felony punishable by up to five years of incarceration and a $5,000 fine.

Murphy said he didn’t know the name of Brann’s attorney. A phone number for Brann wasn’t immediately available Friday.

There was no indication the administrators at Coastal Christian School “had any knowledge of these alleged offenses prior to being notified by investigators,” Murphy said.

Accompanied by an attorney, Brann turned herself in at Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset, according to Murphy. Police set her bail at $10,000 unsecured, with the conditions that she not have contact with the victim, not have contact with children under the age of 16, and not return to Coastal Christian School.

