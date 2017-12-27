AUGUSTA — An introduction to growing grapes commercially in Maine is scheduled from 10:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 11, at the Augusta Civic Center, 76 Community Drive.

Designed for growers interested in small-scale grape production, topics include basic site requirements and preparation, plant selection and care, trellising and pruning options, and nutrient and pest management. University of Maine Cooperative Extension vegetable and small fruit specialist David Handley, and University of Vermont tree fruit and viticulture specialist Terence Bradshaw will teach the workshop, according to a UMaine news release.

The $25 fee includes the manual “Growing Grapes in Wisconsin.” Register online by Jan. 5.

For more information or to request a disability accommodation, contact Pam St. Peter at 933-2100 or [email protected].

Additional workshop information can be found online at extension.umaine.edu.

