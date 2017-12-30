MADISON — Lauren Hay scored nine points and grabbed 11 rebounds to lead the Madison girls basketball team to a 60-38 win over Mountain Valley in a Mountain Valley Conference game Saturday.

Ashley Emery and Emily Edgerly each led the Bulldogs (6-0) with 16 points, while Sydney LeBlanc added 14 points and six assists.

Riley Sevigny led the Falcons (4-1) with 11 points.

SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 42, CARRABEC 38: Bailey Dunphy scored eight points, but it wasn’t enough for the Cobras, who fell to the Phoenix in North Anson.

Mackenzie Baker and Olivia Fortier each scored six points for Carrabec (2-3).

Haley Turcotte scored 16 points for Spruce Mountain (3-3).

OAK HILL 47, HALL-DALE 15: Abby Nadeau scored 12 points to lead the Raiders (4-2) to the Mountain Valley Conference win at Farmingdale.

Desirae Dumais added 11 points while hitting two 3-pointers. Audrey Bauer added seven points for Oak Hill.

Kayla Searles scored four points to lead the Bulldogs (2-3).

VINALHAVEN 57, TEMPLE ACADEMY 39: Paige Dennison scored 20 points to lead the Vikings (5-0) to the win in Waterville.

Gilleyanne Davis-Oakes had 12 points and Deja Doughty added nine for Vinalhaven.

Olivia Baker scored 14 points to lead the Bereans (2-4), and Selam Heinrich added 13.

BOYS BASKETBALL

TEMPLE ACADEMY 49, VINALHAVEN 36: Micah Riportella and Noah Shepherd each scored nine points to lead the Bereans to a Class D win over the Vikings in Waterville.

Ilija Ivkovic added eight points for Temple (2-3).

Elijah Ames led Vinalhaven (0-7) with 17 points.

GIRLS HOCKEY

WINSLOW/GARDINER 3, BIDDEFORD 3: Evelyn Hinkley and Anna Chadwick had a goal and an assist apiece to help the Black Tigers (6-3-1) salvage a tie at Biddeford.

Lindsey Bell added a goal and Julia Hinkley had an assist for Winslow/Gardiner, while Cassie Demers made 25 saves.

Ailaina Keely had two goals and Lily Stack had the third for the Tigers (5-4-1), and Trinity Atwater stopped 29 shots.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.