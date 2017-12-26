Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners on Wednesday for north/south were Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik, Sharron Hinckley and Fred Letourneau, and Patricia Damon and Diane Bishop; and for east/west were George Dumas and Vern Arey, David Offer and Jan Arey, and Nancy Lindgren and Nancy Lenfest.

Winners on Thursday were Dennis Purington and Vern Arey, Fred and Lorry Letourneau, and Paul Sherman and Paul Mitnik.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club winners on Tuesday were Carroll and Audrey Harding, who placed first; Carmen Landry and Elaine Campbell, second; and David Bourque and Suzon Morrison, third.

Note: No bridge is planned for Dec. 26, but will meet at the Elks Club on Jan. 2 for the first session of the new year.

The bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Game day bridge winners on Wednesday were Suzanne Finn, who placed first; Dorothy Murray, second; and Kay O’Brien, third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club meets from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner. For more information, call 872-5932.

