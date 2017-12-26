WORCESTER, Mass. — Shalahn Staten, of Clinton, has been elected and is serving as president of ALANA Network for the 2017-18 academic year at Assumption College, according to a news release from the college’s Office of Student Activities.

ALANA Network is one of nearly 60 clubs and organizations available to students allowing them the opportunity to network with professionals, take on leadership roles, and use classroom knowledge in the community. The student-run clubs appeal to a variety of interests and include offerings such as academic clubs (French, Italian, Pre-law etc.); media (college television station, literary magazine and student newspaper, Le Provocateur); honor societies and many more.

ALANA (African, Latino/Hispanic, Asian and Native American) Network is a student-run group that meets weekly during the academic year in order to plan and promote student and community activities.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.