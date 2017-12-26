For many years, volunteers from the Jefferson Historical Society have decorated the vintage bandstand on the Village Green between the town office and the school. During Monday afternoon’s storm, the society also decorated the Veterans Monument with a wreath.

The vintage bandstand on the Village Green between the town office and the school in Jefferson during Monday afternoon's snow storm. For many years, volunteers from the Jefferson Historical Society have decorated the bandstand and supplied a wreath for the Veterans Monument.
The vintage bandstand on the Village Green between the town office and the school in Jefferson during Monday afternoon's snow storm. For many years, volunteers from the Jefferson Historical Society have decorated the bandstand and supplied a wreath for the Veterans Monument. Contributed photo
photo-store
Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →
Read or Post Comments