AUGUSTA — A South China woman was indicted on an arson charge in connection with a Sept. 18, 2017, fire, that destroyed the family’s home.

Rebecca A. Poulin is charged with Class A arson, which carries a maximum penalty of 30 years in prison.

The fire, reported at 11:28 a.m., that day, was determined to be the culmination of a marital dispute over money, according to an affidavit filed at the Capital Judicial Center by state fire marshal investigator Kenneth MacMaster.

Philip Poulin told investigators he had talked with his wife earlier that morning on the phone and “confronted Rebecca about credit card debt”and said she had to leave the home. MacMaster wrote that Rebecca Poulin told him, “if she was going to be out of a home, Philip would be also.”

An indictment is not a determination of guilt, but it indicates that there is enough evidence to proceed with formal charges and a trial.

A number of other people also were indicted Friday by a grand jury sitting in Kennebec County:

• Claude David Bigeau, 45, of Waterville; reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon and assault July 7 in Waterville.

• April Burgess, also known as April-Marie Burgess, April Dowling, April-Marie Fernald and April Marie Jeane, 47, of South China, unlawful trafficking in heroin, unlawful trafficking in fentanyl, and unlawful trafficking in cocaine base, all Jan. 26, 2017, in South China.

• Larry Earl Bowler, 38, of Windsor, criminal operating under the influence, July 22, 2017, in Monmouth.

• Joseph Carter, 50, of Augusta, theft by unauthorized taking and burglary of a motor vehicle, July 16, 2017, in Augusta, burglary and theft by unauthorized taking, Aug. 31, 2017 in Augusta, and burglary and theft by unauthorized taking Sept. 5, 2017 in Augusta.

• Sadie J. Davis, 29, of Waterville unlawful trafficking of fentanyl on Water Street and unlawful trafficking of fentanyl on Bruins Drive, and criminal forfeiture of $773, all Aug. 4, 2017, and all in Waterville.

• Kathleen E. Fleury, 51, of Manchester, domestic violence stalking, on or about between May 31, 2016 and Nov. 9, 2017, in Manchester.

• April L. Frith, 30, of Augusta, domestic violence assault, Sept 20, 2017, in Augusta.

•Joshua D. Horne, 30, of Winslow, unlawful trafficking of fentanyl July 11, 2017, and unlawful trafficking of fentanyl July 13, 2017, both in Waterville.

• Melissa Grant, 31, of Oakland, operating after revocation, May 30, 2017, in Augusta.

• Alan F. Green Jr., 47, of Belfast, aggravated operating after habitual offender revocation, criminal operating under the influence, failure to stop for an officer and unauthorized use of property, Nov. 11, 2017, in Waterville.

• Ernest Green, 42, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in cocaine base Aug. 16, 2017; aggravated trafficking in cocaine base Sept. 12, 2017, and criminal forfeiture of $1,005, seized Sept. 22, 2017, all in Waterville.

•Justin D. Johnson, 33, of Lewiston, operating after revocation, Oct. 6, 2017, in Clinton.

• Brianna Elizabeth Maberry, 22, of Waterville, unlawful trafficking of fentanyl and violation of condition of release, both July 27, 2017, in Waterville.

• Matthew A. Landry, 36, of Greene, aggravated criminal mischief and criminal operating under the influence, June 28, 2017, in Monmouth.

•Peter A. Moreno, 24, of Denver, Colorado, aggravated assault and domestic violence assault Oct. 31, 2017, in Winslow.

• Ryan James Ragsdale, 33, of Santee, California, eluding an officer, reckless conduct, criminal operating under the influence, driving to endanger, criminal speed, aggravated criminal mischief and unlawful possession of scheduled drugs, Dec. 3, 2017, in Waterville.

• Jesse L Sanipas, 35, of Waterville, aggravated trafficking in cocaine base July 14, 2017; aggravated trafficking in heroin, aggravated unlawful furnishing of cocaine, possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, criminal forfeiture of $1,423 in cash and criminal forfeiture of a handgun, all Sept. 6, 2017, and all in Waterville.

• Patrick Shorey, 25, of Augusta, unlawful trafficking in methamphetamine, unlawful operation of a methamphetamine laboratory and endangering the welfare of a child, all Oct. 27, 2017, in Augusta.

• Samantha Tupper, 26, of Augusta, aggravated trafficking in cocaine base July 18, 2017; aggravated trafficking in cocaine base July 25, 2017, and unlawful possession of suboxone July 27, 2017, in Augusta.

