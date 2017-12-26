CARRABASSETT VALLEY — This year’s 18th annual Sugarloaf Charity Summit will kick off with the Climb for a Cure on Thursday, Dec. 28.

Participants will hike about one mile up Sugarloaf Mountain to Bullwinkle’s restaurant before descending back down.

To sign up, stop by guest services in the Sugarloaf Base Lodge between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. the day of the event and meet at the SuperQuad at 4:30 p.m. to snowshoe or skin up Tote Road to the restaurant, where the group will gather for hot beverages and treats. Be sure to bring a headlamp or flashlight and plenty of water.

A limited number of touring and snowshoe rentals are available at Downhill Supply Company and the Sugarloaf Outdoor Center, respectively.

The suggested participation fee is $10. All proceeds will benefit Maine Cancer Foundation, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, and the Dempsey Centers, according to a news release from the Franklin Community Health Network.

For more information, visit sugarloafcharitysummit.org.

ABOUT THE BENEFICIARIES

Named after the late wife of Sugarloafer Peter Webber, the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center at Franklin Memorial Hospital offers timely access to state-of-the-art digital screening, diagnostic mammography, breast ultrasounds, clinical and care support services by a multi-disciplinary team of experts. Services are available in two convenient locations in Farmington and Livermore Falls. For more information on the Martha B. Webber Breast Care Center, visit fchn.org/services/breast-care.

Maine Cancer Foundation is dedicated to reducing cancer incidence and mortality rates in Maine, with 100 percent of funds raised by the foundation used to benefit the people of Maine. They lead a statewide effort to advance the most promising and effective cancer-fighting efforts available through a combination of grant-based financial support and coalition building. MCF’s Challenge Cancer 2020 initiative is working to reduce cancer incidence and mortality in Maine 20 percent by 2020 through prevention, screening and early detection, and access to the highest quality care for every Mainer. Learn more at mainecancer.org.

The Dempsey Centers are a leader in Quality of Life care for individuals and families impacted by cancer. Founded in Lewiston, by actor Patrick Dempsey, the Dempsey Centers provide a personalized, holistic and integrated approach to cancer prevention, education and support. All services are provided at no cost to anyone impacted by cancer regardless of their socioeconomic circumstances or where they receive their medical treatment. For more information, visit dempseycenter.org.

