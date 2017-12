As part of the Wreaths Across America celebration, the Town of West Gardiner laid wreaths at the town’s Veterans’ Memorial on Dec. 16. The wreaths, with flags from all branches of the military services and POW/MIAs, were laid at the memorial by seven veterans from West Gardiner.

The veterans included Dan McLaughlin, Greg Couture, Ron Dixon, Deb Couture, Keith Jiminez, Don Goggin, and Sgt. 1st Class Michael Boyce. Ms. Bryce Smith sang the Star Spangled Banner and Dylan Haskell played Taps.

