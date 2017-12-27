AUGUSTA — The Cony High School chapter of the National Honor Society held its induction ceremony on Dec. 10.

Juniors inductees are Gabrielle Benson, Nathaniel Berry, Matthew Birch, Ian Bowers, Taylor Davis, Alexander Farkas, Zinaida Gregor, Talia Jorgensen, Gabrielle Low, Jacob Mills, Nicholas Mills, Nicholas Poulin, Caleb Richardson, Grace Seamon, Anna Stolt, Allyson Waller and Regan Wing.

Cony High School chapter of the National Honor Society, in front, from left are Alycia Lyon, Haley Gagne, Allyson Waller, Regan Wing, Anna Stolt, Grace Seamon and Cari Hopkins. Second row, from left are Mackenzie Stephenson, Abby Lenko, Gabrielle Low, Zinaida Gregor, Gabrielle Benson, Taylor Davis, Olivia Varney and Tara Jorgensen. Third row, from left are Hannah Harris, Nathaniel Berry, Nicholas Mills, Jacob Mills, Caleb Richardson, Hayden Ouellette and Allee Cloutier. In back, from left are Matthew Birch, Nicholas Poulin, Alexander Farkas, Ian Bowers, Ryan Wheelock, Travis Nickerson and Lauren Coniff. Absent from photo are Brandon Gosselin and Talia Jorgensen. Contributed photo
Senior inductees are Travis Nickerson and Ryan Wheelock.

Returning members are Allee Cloutier, Lauren Coniff, Haley Gagne, Brandon Gosselin, Hannah Harris, Cari Hopkins, Tara Jorgensen, Abby Lenko, Alycia Lyon, Hayden Ouellette, Mackenzie Stephenson and Olivia Varney

