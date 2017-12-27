AUGUSTA — The Cony High School chapter of the National Honor Society held its induction ceremony on Dec. 10.
Juniors inductees are Gabrielle Benson, Nathaniel Berry, Matthew Birch, Ian Bowers, Taylor Davis, Alexander Farkas, Zinaida Gregor, Talia Jorgensen, Gabrielle Low, Jacob Mills, Nicholas Mills, Nicholas Poulin, Caleb Richardson, Grace Seamon, Anna Stolt, Allyson Waller and Regan Wing.
Senior inductees are Travis Nickerson and Ryan Wheelock.
Returning members are Allee Cloutier, Lauren Coniff, Haley Gagne, Brandon Gosselin, Hannah Harris, Cari Hopkins, Tara Jorgensen, Abby Lenko, Alycia Lyon, Hayden Ouellette, Mackenzie Stephenson and Olivia Varney