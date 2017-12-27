JACKSON, Tenn. — Jessica Newendyke, of Litchfield, has been named to the 2017 fall semester dean’s list at Union University.

The dean’s list includes full-time students who achieve a 3.5 grade point average on a four-point scale.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.