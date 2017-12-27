PITTSFIELD — Sarah Linkletter scored 15 points and Sydney Farrar added 12 to lead the Maine Central Institute girls basketball team to a 42-34 victory over Waterville in a Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class B game Wednesday.

Sydney Morton added nine points for MCI (5-0), while April McAlpine had six.

Abigail Saucier led the Purple Panthers (3-2) with 19 points. Paige St. Pierre added eight.

RANGELEY 76, HIGHVIEW CHRISTIAN 34: Natasha Haley led the offense with 17 points and five assists as the Lakers earned the win in Bangor.

Brooke Egan and Winnie LaRochelle added 14 points apiece for Rangeley (5-0) while Lauren Eastlock had six steals to go along with four points.

Highview (1-5) was led by Megan McDonald with a game-high 24 points.

BRUNSWICK 37, LAWRENCE 31: Camryn Caldwell scored eight points as the Bulldogs fell to the Dragons in Brunswick.

Molly Folsom scored seven points, while Megan Curtis added six points for the Bulldogs (2-3).

Sabrina Armstrong led Brunswick (4-0) with 13 points.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BRUNSWICK 62, LAWRENCE 49: Sam Sharpe scored a game-high 20 points to spark the Dragons to the KVAC A win in Fairfield.

Noah Cox added 14 points for Brunswick (5-0) while Kyle Hanson had 12.

Lawrence (2-3) was led by Kobe Nadeau with 13 points, Logan Fortin with 12 and Nick Robertson with 11.

WINSLOW 62, BELFAST 49: Mike Wildes scored 22 points to lead the Black Raiders to the KVAC B win in Belfast.

Jack Morneault added nine points and nine rebounds for Winslow (2-2).

Dakoda Doolan scored a game-high 24 points for Belfast (2-3).

RANGELEY 79, HIGHVIEW CHRISTIAN 26: Kyle LaRochelle scored 27 points and Kenny Thompson added 21 points to lead the Lakers to a Class D win over the Knights in Bangor.

Will Brey and Leo Perez each scored seven points for Rangeley (3-2).

David Stanley led Highview (2-4) with 14 points.

CAMDEN HILLS 70, GARDINER 66: Connor McGuire scored 20 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Tigers, who fell to the Windjammers in Camden.

Isaiah Magee scored 15 points, while Cole Lawrence added nine points for Gardiner (3-2).

Noah Heidorn scored 27 points for Camden Hills (2-4), while Daniel Peabody added 24 points.

