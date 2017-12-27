Palermo Consolidated School recently announced the following students were named to its first-trimester honor roll for the 2017-18 academic year.
High honors: Grady Hotham, Sophia Pilotte, Kaden Porter, Karen Potter, Lilly Potter, Riley Reitchel, Aidan Tirrell and Lily Vinci.
Honors: Lily Bray, Emily-Lynn Carlson, Nickolas Christiansen, Timothy Christiansen, Robert Conlogue, Isabella DeRose, Hannah Huff, Rachel Huntoon, Bo Johnson, Montana Johnson, Richard Mahoney, Holden McKenney, Ella Moore, Angelyn Paradis, Achiva Seigars, Kiley Stevens, Paige Sutter, Katherine Swift, Grant Taker, Rachel Weymouth, Savannah Weymouth, Emily York and Hannah York.