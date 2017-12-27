WATERVILLE — The Kennebec Water District was working Wednesday to fix a water main break on Mayflower Hill Drive, which cut off service to some city residents and blocked off several side streets in the area.

The break happened around noon Wednesday and caused workers to shut off 10 valves in order to contain the leak. Jeffrey LaCasse, the district’s general manager, said he did not know exactly how many residents were affected by the break but said service was shut off from Messolonskee Stream and extending almost to the top of Mayflower Hill, but did not reach Colby College.

A water main break on Wednesday floods parts of Mayflower Hill Drive in Waterville. Staff photo by Michael G. Seamans Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Around 4:30 p.m., LaCasse thought workers might be able to have the break fixed within the following two hours or so. He said it could take longer if it turned out that workers needed to replace a portion of the pipe.

The cause of the break, which took place in an area close to where two mains connect, had not been identified by late afternoon. Although the temperature stayed in the low teens for most of the day, LaCasse said it was unlikely that the break was caused by a frozen pipe because the frost has not reached that deeply into the ground yet. He said once workers get to the source of the break, they should be able to fix it relatively quickly.

“We have excellent workers who get the job done no matter if it’s hot or cold, rainy or sunny,” he said. “They do a great job.”

Emily Higginbotham — 861-9239

[email protected]

Twitter: @EmilyHigg

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.