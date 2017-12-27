The City of Waterville Department of Public Works will pick up Christmas trees the weeks of Jan. 1 and Jan. 15, weather permitting. Trees should be left at the curb. Please remove all decorations, tinsel and stands.
For further information, call the Department of Public Works at 680-4744.
