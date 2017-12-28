WELLFLEET, Mass. — A shark conservation group says two thresher sharks that washed up on the Cape Cod shore likely fell victim to the bitter cold.

A statement from the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy says the sharks were discovered Wednesday in Orleans and Wellfleet. Officials believe they succumbed to cold shock.

The conservancy’s program director, Michelle Wcisel, tells the Boston Globe that both sharks were about 14 feet long.

State and federal officials also responded to help collect organ and tissues samples.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.