The Franklin County Chamber of Commerce provided holiday food baskets to families and neighbors in need this holiday season.

Local businesses and individuals made donations to the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce Gerry Wiles Food Basket program. Approximately 100 food baskets were distributed at the chamber office to local families in addition to donating funds and food to local food pantries.

The holiday food boxes included a turkey with all the trimmings and dessert. The baskets were prepared by four chamber member grocers: Food City, Hannaford, Tranten’s Market and Walmart.

The baskets were picked up by families who completed applications.

In addition, the chamber made donations to all nine Franklin County food pantries to help them meet the season’s demand. The money donated to the Care and Share Food Pantry in Farmington and the Wilton Area Food Pantry will be doubled through a matching grant.

The food pantries are able to make the funds go even further by purchasing food at the Good Shepard Food Bank where every dollar spent there by the pantries equals four meals for families in need.

For more information, call the Franklin County Chamber of Commerce at 778-4215 or visit franklincountymaine.org.

