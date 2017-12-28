A 50-year-old Gardiner man was reported by Gardiner police to be in fair condition Thursday, a day after he was stabbed in the leg in his Winter Street home.

Few other details were available.

“This is currently an ongoing investigation, and we are actively looking for the suspect,” Gardiner Police Officer Marcus Niedner said Thursday via email. “There is no need for the general public to be concerned as this was an isolated incident and the suspect was from out of state.”

The stabbing was reported to Gardiner police at 11:58 a.m. Wednesday.

Niedner said that because it is an on-going investigation, he could not immediately provide a name or other information about the suspect or the location of the victim.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.