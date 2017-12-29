GREENVILLE, S.C. — The following students are among approximately 890 students named to the 2017 fall semester dean’s list at Bob Jones University.

Gennah Mason, of Fayette, is a freshman early childhood education major.

Jessica Hilton, of South Gardiner, is a junior elementary education major.

Zachary Hilton, of South Gardiner, is a freshman Bible major.

Matthew Steward, of Skowhegan, is a sophomore criminal justice major.

To qualify for the dean’s list, students must earn a 3-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Read or Post Comments