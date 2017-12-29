Augusta Bridge Club

AUGUSTA — Augusta duplicate bridge club winners for Wednesday were Patricia Damon and Diane Bishop, Fred Letourneau and Ron Cote placed second, Janet Arey and George Dumas placed third, and Nancy Lindgren and Nancy Lenfest placed fourth.

Winners on Thursday were Jerry Perkins and Janet Arey, Nancy Lenfest and Tony Frates placed second, and Fred Letourneau and Paul Mitnik placed third.

The club meets at 1 p.m. Wednesdays at Granite Hill Estates, 60 Balsam Drive, Hallowell, and 6:30 p.m. Thursdays at Kennebec Plaza, 20 Willow St., Augusta. All are welcome; a partner is guaranteed. For more information, call 485-2530.

Fairfield Bridge Club

FAIRFIELD — The Fairfield nonsanctioned bridge club meets at 11:30 a.m. every Tuesday at the Elks Lodge, Industrial Road in Waterville. Bring a partner. For more information, call 453-2410.

COHEN COMMUNITY CENTER

HALLOWELL — Spectrum Generations William S. Cohen Community Center, announced its recent bridge winners.

Bridge winners on Thursday was Fran Wadleigh, Jane Gilbert placed second and Gerene Chappelle placed third.

Cribbage is played Mondays, game day bridge Wednesdays and bridge Thursdays at the center. For more information, call 626-7777.

Waterville Bridge Club

WATERVILLE — The Waterville nonsanctioned bridge club meets from 11 a.m. to 3:45 p.m. Thursdays at Spectrum Generations Muskie Community Center, Gold Street. Bring a partner. For more information, call 872-5932.

