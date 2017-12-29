Jack Cosgrove, the winningest football coach in University of Maine history, is returning to the sidelines at Colby College.

Cosgrove, 62, who is leaving his job as senior associate director of athletics at Maine, coached the Black Bears for 23 seasons, going 129-135.

Maine head coach Jack Cosgrove watches from the sidelines during a Nov. 23, 2013, game against New Hampshire in Durham, New Hampshire. AP file photo Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Rich Kimball of WZON first reported the news, and the Maine and Colby athletic departments later issued press releases confirming Cosgrove’s departure and new position.

“It was during my time as an administrator that I realized how much I missed coaching,” Cosgrove said in the Maine release. “I feel blessed to have had that experience and to be able to go back to doing what I truly love.”

Cosgrove takes over a struggling Colby program that finished 1-8 this season under Jonathan Michaeles, who resigned after six seasons. Colby went 14-35 under Michaeles, whose lone victory this fall came against rival Bowdoin.

The Mules haven’t won an outright CBB (Colby-Bates-Bowdoin) title since 2005, and they haven’t won a New England Small College Athletic Conference championship since winning a share of their only title in 2000. Colby posted runner-up finishes in 2004 and ’05 but has declined in the standings since, last reaching .500 in 2013 and going 7-26 over the past four seasons.

The hope is that Cosgrove, the 41st head coach in Colby history and the seventh since 1967, will lead a similar turnaround to what he achieved at Maine, where he had a team that finished 0-11 in his first year in 1993 playing in the Division I-AA (now FCS) quarterfinals in 2001 and ’02.

“Jack’s extensive experience, energy, and proven success make him the right person to lead Colby football into a new era,” Colby athletic director Jake Olkkola said in his school’s release.

The excitement at landing a coach with a proven Division I track record was palpable among Colby’s returning players.

“He’s obviously experienced in the area. He knows New England, which we think will give us an edge,” starting quarterback and sophomore Jack O’Brien said. “He’s an established guy. … He’s obviously shown that he knows how to build a program, and we’re excited for him to bring that up to Colby.”

O’Brien said he hadn’t heard about Cosgrove’s hire until the school made its announcement Friday.

“My phone’s been running over with all my teammates calling me and me texting them and whatnot. There’s a buzz about it,” he said. “We’ll see what he brings, and we’re going to be excited to get it going and see what he has in store for us.”

Cosgrove, a two-time Atlantic 10 Coach of the Year who produced 20 All-Americans with the Black Bears, reached out to former players early Friday morning with the news of his move to Colby, according to Chris McLaughlin, a Gardiner native who played on the offensive line at Maine from 1996-2000.

McLaughlin said the Mules will quickly enjoy a recruiting edge over their NESCAC rivals.

“This is a game-changer,” said McLaughlin, a Bowdoinham resident. “Because of his connections and his history, those alone will change the recruitment landscape considerably. This is going to create some serious ripples.”

McLaughlin added that he knew Cosgrove missed the sidelines when he saw him Nov. 4 at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland, when Maine played Delaware.

“You could tell,” McLaughlin said. “You could tell he missed coaching. This is in his blood. Colby is getting a good one.”

Mark Harriman, the Bates head coach who has led the Bobcats to four straight CBB titles, agreed.

“It’s great for Colby and I think for football in the state of Maine,” he said. “You’re bringing in a guy who’s been there and done that in a lot of different ways, and that’s going to make all of us kind of sit up and take notice.”

Harriman met Cosgrove in 1980 when he was a graduate assistant in Orono.

“I think he’s a dynamic leader,” he said. “When he’s speaking with people he commands attention. Obviously his track record at Maine is a given, but I think it’s the intanigble of him being someone you can just tell has a passion for what he’s doing.”

Cosgrove’s hire is the latest in a series of moves Colby has made to upgrade its athletic presence. The school announced in April that it will be building a $200 million athletic center on campus that will become the largest in the NESCAC and hold the state’s only Olympic-sized swimming pool. The 350,000-foot complex is slated to open in 2020, will replace the current Harold Alfond Athletic Center and will include a gymnasium, hockey arena, training rooms and coaching suites.

Former Maine coach and athletic director Walt Abbott said those moves — and landing a coach like Cosgrove — show that Colby is serious about become a presitigious athletic program.

“Bringing Jack on board will be nothing but an asset to the football department, no question,” said Abbott, the Black Bears’ coach from 1967-75 and athletic director from 1991-92 and 1994-95. “I think Colby’s a great football job, I really do, with all the facilities and the positive direction they’re heading.

“Bringing in a coach with a name like Jack has, with these facilities, you’re making a statement that we want to win football games. We think that’s important.”

This story will be updated.

