BURLINGTON, Vt. — Hattie Rosenberg, of Kingfield, was named to the 2017 fall semester dean’s list at Champlain College for achieving a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Kingfield’s Rosenberg makes dean’s list
Student attends Champlain College.
