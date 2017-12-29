The 2018 Maine Agricultural Trades Show will take place Jan. 9-11 at the Augusta Civic Center.

Show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Jan. 9, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Jan. 10, and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Jan. 11.

MOFGA Day, Jan. 9, will feature a day full of sessions, as well as the annual meeting from 1:30 to 3 p.m. Sessions this year will cover topics such as value-added dairy, a flower growers’ roundtable, organic pricing, nutrient management, and low-impact forestry.

For a full schedule of presentations, visit mofga.org.

For more information about the three-day trade show, visit getrealmaine.com, email in[email protected] or call 287-3491

