SKOWHEGAN — Skowhegan was down 16 points to start the fourth quarter before rallying past Lawrence for a 63-62 Kennebec Valley Athletic Conference Class A boys basketball win Friday.

The Indians (4-2) outscored the Bulldogs 28-11 in the final frame. Marcus Christopher led the offense with 18 points while Cole Pierce added 14 points and six assists and Cam Barnes chipped in 13 points. Kiel LaChapelle was a force on the boards with 12 rebounds.

Lawrence (2-4) was led by Gavin Herrin with 19 points and Kobe Nadeau with 16.

WINSLOW 50, WATERVILLE 31: Jack Morneault scored a game-high 19 points to lead the Black Raiders to the KVAC B win in Winslow.

Mike Wildes added nine points for Winslow (3-2).

Nick Wildhabert led Waterville (0-5) with seven points while David Barre and Trafton Gilbert scored six apiece.

HAMPDEN 87, MT. BLUE 37: Marshall Doyon scored 16 points, but it wasn’t enough for the Cougars, who fell to the Broncos in a KVAC A game in Farmington.

Hunter Donald had eight points for Mt. Blue (0-5).

Bryce Lausier led Hampden (6-1) with 16 points.

CAMDEN HILLS 65, ERSKINE 52: Noah Heidron scored 22 points to spark the Windjammers to the KVAC A win in Rockport.

Daniel Peabody added 11 points for Camden Hills (3-3).

Jack Jowett scored 20 points to lead Erskine (2-3) whle Braden Soule chipped in 13.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MESSALONSKEE 40, NOKOMIS 35: The Eagles outscored the Warriors 12-6 in the final quarter to earn the KVAC A win in Oakland.

Gabrielle Wener had 11 points and eight rebounds for Messalonskee (3-2) while Ally Turner added 10 points and four steals.

Nokomis (4-2) was led by Maya Cooney with nine points and Chelsea Crockett and Hanna Meservey with eight apiece.

SKOWHEGAN 58, LAWRENCE 44: Annie Cook had a double-double — scoring 28 points and grabbing 15 rebounds — to lead the Indians past the Bulldogs in a KVAC A game in Skowhegan.

Alyssa Everett scored 11 points, while Sidney Ames added nine points for the Indians (5-1).

Molly Folsom led Lawrence (2-4) with 24 points, while Megan Curtis added 10 points.

WINSLOW 43, WATERVILLE 39: Paige Trask scored 17 points and Haley Ward added 12 points as the Black Raiders topped the rival Purple Panthers in Winlsow.

Madison Roy added eight points for Winslow (5-0).

Mackenzie St. Pierre and Lindsay Given each scored 10 points for Waterville (2-4).

CAMDEN HILLS 56, ERSKINE 39: The Windjammers jumped out to a 36-15 halftime lead and never looked back on their way to the KVAC A win in South China.

Lauren Miller led Camden Hills (1-5) with 14 points while Miranda Dunton added 10.

Erskine (1-4) was led by Jordan Linscott with 14 points and Lauren Wood with nine.

JOHN BAPST 58, MCI 53: Crystal Bell scored a game-high 21 points to lead the Crusaders (4-0) to the win in Bangor.

MCI (4-1) was led by April McAlpine with 15 points and Sydney Morton with 12.

HAMPDEN ACADEMY 52, MT. BLUE 40: Lexi Mittelstadt had 12 points, five rebounds and four assists, but it wasn’t enough to lift the Cougars past the Broncos in a KVAC A game in Farmington.

Jocelyn added eight points for the Cougars (2-3).

Bailey Donovan led Hampden (6-1) with 19 points.

BOYS HOCKEY

WATERVILLE/WINSLOW 5, PRESQUE ISLE 4, OT: Tommy Tibbetts had two goals and two assists to lead the RiverHawks to the Class B North win in Presque Isle.

Cody Pellerin scored the game winner for Waterville/Winslow (3-2-0). Cooper Hart and Chase Wheeler also scored.

Presque Isle falls to 3-2-0.

