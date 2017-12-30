Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon as a result of a two-car, near head-on collision in the Somerset County town of Embden.

Cpl. Ritchie Putnam of the sheriff’s office said the accident happened just before 1 p.m. Saturday on Route 16 where it meets the Katie Crotch Road. He said Edward Boyer, 89, of New Portland, the driver of a 1997 Subaru Legacy station wagon, attempted to make the left-hand turn from Route 16 when he drove into the path of a 2012 Audi sport utility vehicle driven by Daniel Hubbard, 56, of New York City.

Putnam said the vehicle struck almost head on.

“There were two people transported — one from each vehicle — as a precaution for evaluation,” he said, noting the patients reported soreness but nothing that would be considered life threatening. Both people were taken to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan in separate ambulances.

Boyer was alone in the vehicle.

Hubbard was not injured, but his passenger, Dorcas Beatty, 44, of New York City, was taken to the Skowhegan hospital as a precaution because of the extent of the extensive damage to both vehicles.

Putnam said the accident is still under investigation and charges could be pending, but he didn’t think road conditions, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash.

“The elderly male was stopped trying to turn left and he stated he just didn’t see the other car and turned in front of the other car and they basically hit head-on with each other,” he said. “Airbags were deployed.”

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

