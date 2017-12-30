Veterinary diagnostic technology firm Idexx Laboratories Inc. has filed a notice of intent to expand its headquarters campus in Westbrook.

The notice, filed with the Maine Department of Environmental Protection, says that Idexx plans to construct a building addition, parking lots, trails and stormwater management systems on its main campus at 1 Idexx Drive and 369 County Road.

An informational neighborhood meeting about the expansion project is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Jan. 8 at the Westbrook Community Center, 426 Bridge St., in Westbrook.

The purpose of the meeting is for Idexx to inform the community about the project and its anticipated environmental impacts, and to solicit public comment on the project.

According to the notice of intent, Idexx plans to file a site plan application with the city on or about Jan. 11, as well as applications for required environmental permits with DEP.

The company, which produces veterinary diagnostic testing equipment, software and other products, employs about 2,500 in Westbrook and has been growing rapidly in recent years.

Idexx Chief Human Resources Officer Giovani Twigge responded to a request for comment with an emailed statement Saturday night.

“Idexx is growing and we’re excited for the next chapter in our 35-year history, more than 25 of which we have been headquartered in Westbrook,” Twigge said. “We’re committed to Maine and the city of Westbrook, to operating a thriving business in the state, to providing meaningful and rewarding careers locally, and to investing in the communities in which we operate. We look forward to sharing more information on Jan. 8.”

