MONTPELIER, Vt. — Deaths from opioid-related overdoses jumped nearly 160 percent in Vermont between 2010 and 2016, and they continue to rise, while more than half of the 266 young children in state custody are there because of opioid abuse issues, according to a draft report from the governor’s opioid council formed to bolster the state’s response to the crisis.

Among the strategies that the Vermont Opioid Coordination Council plans to recommend in the coming weeks are developing a continuum of care for pregnant women with substance-use disorders and their young children and families; expanding the number of state residents in recovery who have jobs; and implementing a statewide system for delivery of school-based prevention programs.

The council, created by Republican Gov. Phil Scott, also will recommend expanding medication-assisted treatment in correctional facilities, creating a drug-prevention messaging campaign, increasing drug-trafficking investigations and pursuing roadside drugged-driving testing, the draft report said.

“We want to always reduce the supply of illicit drugs,” said Jolinda LaClair, the state’s director of drug prevention policy, who oversees the council. “We want to reduce the number of people ever trying these drugs, and that means enhancing our prevention programming, our prevention messaging.”

The report, based on the council’s findings in its first six months of work, noted that Vermont has made progress in attacking the problem with its prescription-monitoring system, new rules for prescribers, patient and prescriber education, and its nationally recognized hub and spoke treatment system, comprised of regional treatment centers as hubs and clinicians who treat opioid-use disorders in their own practices as spokes.

“The next steps, however, are critical,” the report said.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.