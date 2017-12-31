IN AUGUSTA, Saturday at 10:52 a.m., a Capitol Street caller reported harassment.

12:33 p.m., a caller from Gray Birch Drive reported criminal mischief.

12:54 p.m., a Water Street caller reported an assault.

7:36 p.m., a caller from Marketplace Drive reported a theft.

8:21 p.m., one person was taken to MaineGeneral Medical Center after a Water Street caller reported an aggravated assault.

10:39 p.m., one person was taken to the hospital following a Laurel Street caller’s request to check welfare/mental health of an individual.

IN HALLOWELL, Saturday at 9:51 a.m., a Winthrop Street caller reported an assault.

IN WINTHROP, Saturday at 4:49 p.m., a Royal Street caller reported an incident of littering.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.