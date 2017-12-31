IN CANAAN, Sunday at 2:08 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.
IN CLINTON, Saturday at 12:59 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Hinckley Road.
3:25 p.m., police took a woman into protective custody following a report of a disturbance at a grocery store on Hinckley Road.
4:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Hinckley Road.
IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 9:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spurwink Lane.
IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:13 p.m., police were called to assist another agency in an arrest on Fairwood Drive.
3:26 p.m., fire units were sent to an investigation on Middle Road.
3:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Road.
3:39 p.m., a complaint was taken from Middle Road.
Sunday at 3:16 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Hardwood Lane.
IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 9:46 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a report of a disturbance on Smithfield Road.
IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:02 a.m., a snowmobile complaint was taken from Main Street.
12:02 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on East Madison Road.
3:39 p.m., trespass was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.
4:15 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Horsetail Hill Road.
4:22 p.m., trespass was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.
4:28 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.
IN MOSCOW, Saturday at 4:46 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Donigan Road.
IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:48 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Pleasant Street.
2:49 p.m., a personal injury accident was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
9:44 p.m., fire units were sent to a call on Fairfield Street.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 3:35 a.m., a fire alarm was reported on Main Street.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:37 a.m., police made an arrest in an assist of another agency on Madison Avenue.
12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.
5:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stevens Road.
IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:08 p.m., police issued a verbal warning for noise on Kelsey Street.
3:05 p.m., police made an arrest following a medical call on Yeaton Street.
4:21 p.m., a theft was reported at a store on Main Street.
5:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.
6:17 p.m., a fire was reported on Washington Street.
6:36 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from a store on Elm Plaza.
6:54 p.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.
8:41 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic dispute on Village Green Road.
9:36 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Kelsey Street.
11:11 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic dispute on Water Street.
11:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Center Place.
Sunday at 12:04 a.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Silver Street.
12:41 a.m., an assault was reported on Center Place.
5:52 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:15 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Garland Road.
5:30 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Charland Street. A summons was issued.
8:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Dallaire Street.
10:25 p.m., a police warning was issued following a report of a domestic dispute on Clinton Avenue.
Arrests
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:40 p.m., Courtney E. Langton, 22, of Madison, was charged with domestic violence assault and with obstructing the report of a crime, in Madison.