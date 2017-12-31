IN CANAAN, Sunday at 2:08 a.m., threatening was reported on Main Street.

IN CLINTON, Saturday at 12:59 p.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Hinckley Road.

3:25 p.m., police took a woman into protective custody following a report of a disturbance at a grocery store on Hinckley Road.

4:31 p.m., a theft was reported on Hinckley Road.

IN CORNVILLE, Sunday at 9:26 a.m., suspicious activity was reported on Spurwink Lane.

IN FAIRFIELD, Saturday at 12:13 p.m., police were called to assist another agency in an arrest on Fairwood Drive.

3:26 p.m., fire units were sent to an investigation on Middle Road.

3:35 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Middle Road.

3:39 p.m., a complaint was taken from Middle Road.

Sunday at 3:16 a.m., a structure fire was reported on Hardwood Lane.

IN NORRIDGEWOCK, Saturday at 9:46 p.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a report of a disturbance on Smithfield Road.

IN MADISON, Saturday at 10:02 a.m., a snowmobile complaint was taken from Main Street.

12:02 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on East Madison Road.

3:39 p.m., trespass was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.

4:15 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from Horsetail Hill Road.

4:22 p.m., trespass was reported on Horsetail Hill Road.

4:28 p.m., police were called to assist another agency on Main Street.

IN MOSCOW, Saturday at 4:46 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Donigan Road.

IN OAKLAND, Saturday at 6:48 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Pleasant Street.

2:49 p.m., a personal injury accident was reported on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

9:44 p.m., fire units were sent to a call on Fairfield Street.

IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 3:35 a.m., a fire alarm was reported on Main Street.

IN SKOWHEGAN, Saturday at 10:37 a.m., police made an arrest in an assist of another agency on Madison Avenue.

12:34 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Main Street.

5:26 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Stevens Road.

IN WATERVILLE, Saturday at 1:08 p.m., police issued a verbal warning for noise on Kelsey Street.

3:05 p.m., police made an arrest following a medical call on Yeaton Street.

4:21 p.m., a theft was reported at a store on Main Street.

5:14 p.m., a disturbance was reported on College Avenue.

6:17 p.m., a fire was reported on Washington Street.

6:36 p.m., a harassment complaint was taken from a store on Elm Plaza.

6:54 p.m., a theft was reported on College Avenue.

8:41 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic dispute on Village Green Road.

9:36 p.m., a noise complaint was taken from Kelsey Street.

11:11 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic dispute on Water Street.

11:16 p.m., an assault was reported on Center Place.

Sunday at 12:04 a.m., police made an arrest following a traffic stop on Silver Street.

12:41 a.m., an assault was reported on Center Place.

5:52 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Kennedy Memorial Drive.

IN WINSLOW, Saturday at 8:15 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Garland Road.

5:30 p.m., an unwanted person was reported on Charland Street. A summons was issued.

8:10 p.m., a domestic dispute was reported on Dallaire Street.

10:25 p.m., a police warning was issued following a report of a domestic dispute on Clinton Avenue.

Arrests

IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Saturday at 12:40 p.m., Courtney E. Langton, 22, of Madison, was charged with domestic violence assault and with obstructing the report of a crime, in Madison.

