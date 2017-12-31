WATERVILLE — A Waterville family of five was left homeless after a fire badly damaged their home Saturday night.

The fire at the home of Joe and Tanya Fossett at 51 Washington St. apparently started in the living room of the single family home, Capt. John Gromek of the Waterville Fire Department said in a news release.

The family — two adults and three girls ages 16, 16 and 12 — also lost their two cats in the blaze, reported at 6:19 p.m. Saturday, according to Gromek.

Michael Tracy, the current superintendent of Regional School Unit 74 in North Anson, said by phone Sunday morning that the family is staying with his family following the fire. He said the Fossetts are family friends and former neighbors.

He said they do not wish to comment on the fire, having been contacted by a reporter via social media.

“Everybody’s healthy and they’re mourning the loss of parts of their home and their pets,” he said.

Gromek said about 20 firefighters from Waterville, Winslow and Oakland, along with the Skowhegan’s Rapid Intervention Team, responded to the fire, with Fairfield units covering the Waterville station. He said the family arrived home to find the house full of smoke and called the fire department. There was extensive smoke and heat damage.

The home was insured.

The cause of the fire will be determined by an insurance investigator, Gromek said.

