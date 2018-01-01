AUGUSTA — Capital Area Technical Center recently announced its December Students of the Month.

Gabe Fein is a Maranacook Community High School junior enrolled in the architecture and engineering design program. His instructor Robert Sherman said, “Gabe designed a house that is a very viable design. If I had the money, I would definitely have it built for me!,” according to the CATC news release.

When he is not in class, Fein can be found competing in Nordic skiing or racing in the New England High School Mountain Bike series. Next year, he plans to beef up his schedule with math courses with the goal of postsecondary education focusing on architecture and structural engineering.

MacKenzie Guerin is a Winthrop High School senior enrolled in the medical/veterinarian terminology program. She estimates she has learned more than 1,500 medical terms so far this year, according to the release.

Her instructor, Karen Parker said, “MacKenzie is focused and works hard in the program. She is a real go-getter and will excel in the medical field,” according to the release. Guerin completed the certified nursing assistant program at CATC last year and is employed as a certified nursing assistant at Heritage Rehabilitation Living Center in Winthrop. Upon graduation, she plans to further her education with the goal of becoming a registered nurse.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.