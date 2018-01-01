Fire damaged and forced the evacuation of a Brunswick hotel in frigid temperatures Monday morning.
Americas Best Value Inn at 215 Pleasant St. reported a structure fire around 8 a.m. and evacuated its guests, said Fire Capt. David Hunter.
Firefighters found a bathroom vent had caught fire in a first-floor room and spread to a room next door, Hunter said. The fire was out within 20 minutes.
Damage appeared to be limited to two first-floor rooms and two rooms above them, he said. No injuries were reported.