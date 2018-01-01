IN BINGHAM, Sunday at 12:45 a.m., a report of a disturbance was investigated on Goodrich Road.
2:18 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Goodrich Road.
IN CANAAN, Sunday at 11:53 a.m., a theft was reported on Browns Corner Road.
10:45 p.m., a structure fire was reported on Moores Mill Road.
Monday at 12:18 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on Hill Road.
IN CLINTON, Sunday at 7:37 p.m., police were called to assist another agency.
IN CAMBRIDGE, Sunday at 2:14 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Andrew Ham Road.
IN DETROIT, Sunday at 11:23 a.m., a theft was reported on Bragg Road.
9:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on North Road.
IN FAIRFIELD, Sunday at 12:46 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Bear Mountain Road.
9:37 p.m., police made an arrest following a motor vehicle complaint on Center Road.
IN MADISON, Sunday at 11:15 a.m., a personal injury accident was reported on White School House Road.
12:02 p.m., a report of a vehicle fire was taken from Laney Road.
11:16 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Edenway Lane.
Sunday at 3:02 a.m., fire units were sent to a call on Main Street.
3:52 a.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on Maple Street.
IN OAKLAND, Sunday at 10:06 a.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Pleasant Street.
10:28 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic dispute on Pleasant Street.
8:03 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Blake Lane.
8:12 p.m., a report of an unwanted person was investigated on Belgrade Road.
Monday at 1:05 a.m., police made a warrant arrest, no location was given.
IN PALMYRA, Monday at 6:39 a.m., police made an arrest following a report of a domestic disturbance on Oxbow Road.
IN PITTSFIELD, Sunday at 7:26 p.m., police made an arrest following a report of a medical emergency. No location was given.
IN SKOWHEGAN, Sunday at 7:53 p.m., a domestic disturbance was reported on MRI Drive.
Monday at 6:46 a.m., a threatening complaint was taken from Water Street.
8:40 a.m., trespass was reported on Waterville Road.
IN SOLON, Sunday at 11:07 a.m., a complaint was taken from North Main Street.
IN WATERVILLE, Sunday at 10:32 a.m., criminal mischief was reported on Center Place.
11:35 a.m., someone was taken to the hospital following a report of an assault at apartments on Crestwood Drive.
12:28 p.m., a report of sex offenses was taken from Pleasant Street.
12:54 p.m., a disturbance was reported on Prospect Street.
1:16 p.m., a report of a fight was taken from a business on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:37 p.m., a summons was issued following a report of shoplifting at Marden’s on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
2:15 p.m., a personal injury accident was reported at Drummond Avenue and Oak Street.
4:04 p.m., a theft was reported at Kmart on Elm Plaza.
5:54 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Summer Street.
6:23 p.m., police were called to assist another agency at the Thayer Unit on North Street.
11:29 p.m., a burglary alarm was reported at a restaurant on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
Monday at 12:36 a.m., an unwanted person was reported at a hotel on Kennedy Memorial Drive.
1:08 a.m., an intoxicated person was reported on Water Street.
1:55 a.m., a fight was reported at a bar on Silver Street.
2:27 a.m., a fight was reported at a restaurant on Main Street.
3:15 a.m., police made a warrant arrest on First Rangeway.
3:49 a.m., police were called to assist another agency on West Court.
5:12 a.m., a fight was reported on Elm Street.
IN WINSLOW, Sunday at 10:54 p.m., a verbal warning was issued following a report of a disturbance at a store on China Road.
ARRESTS
IN SOMERSET COUNTY, Sunday at 6:35 p.m., Anthony Lee Tuttle, 19, of Skowhegan, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
8:54 p.m., Matthew M. Almeida, 31, of Clinton, arrested on a probation hold.
10:04 p.m., Jessica E. Almeida, 30, of Pittsfield, arrested on warrants for theft and failure to appear.
Monday at 12:21 a.m., Stephen M. Pinkham, 37, of Madison, arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault.
1:56 a.m., Mona M. Carpenter, 48, of Canaan, charged with domestic violence criminal threatening, domestic violence assault, refusing to sign a criminal summons and refusing to submit to arrest.
2:17 a.m., Ryan J. Pelletier, 20, of Anson, arrested on a warrant for failure to appear.
3:24 a.m., Robert Vincent Johnson, 34, of Bingham, arrested on a charge of domestic violence criminal threatening.
8:14 a.m., Jeremy Adam Goodwin, 24, of Bangor, arrested on charges of domestic violence assault, with priors, criminal mischief and refusing to submit to arrest.
11:19 a.m., Courtney Elizabeth Langton, 22, of Madison, charged with violating the conditions of release.
IN WATERVILLE, Monday at 4:07 a.m., Justin Chechowitz, 27, a transient, arrested at the Thayer Unit emergency room on a warrant.