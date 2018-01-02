AUGUSTA — Two city residents were sentenced Tuesday at the Capital Judicial Center in separate cases involving drug trafficking.

Angelia Marie Carrigan, 40, was ordered to serve an initial 18 months in prison for dealing heroin.

The remainder of her six-year sentence was suspended while she serves three years on probation. Carrigan had pleaded guilty to four charges of unlawful trafficking in drugs, three involving heroin and one involving cocaine base.

The offenses occurred July 25, 2016, and Oct. 20, 2016, in Augusta and Nov. 13, 2017, in Waterville. In the Waterville incident, police said, Carrigan admitted hiding 4.2 grams of heroin in her underwear.

Carrigan said she also had swallowed some heroin, police said, so she was taken to Inland Hospital in Waterville, where she was cleared medically before going to jail.

Officers found another 1.7 grams of heroin and 0.6 grams of cocaine that they said Carrigan had kept hidden and then tried to stash in the hospital bed.

She was subject to bail conditions at the time, and she later pleaded guilty to violating conditions of release.

She also pleaded guilty to operating after habitual offender revocation, which occurred March 13, 2016, in Augusta.

Carrigan forfeited $1,237 seized by police. Several other charges were dismissed in exchange for her guilty pleas.

At a separate hearing also held Tuesday at the Capital Judicial Center, Emanuel P. Rocque III, 40, of Augusta, was sentenced to an initial 60 days in jail with the remainder of the four-year term suspended while he spends two years on probation.

Rocque, also known as Rocky, had pleaded guilty Dec. 4, 2017, to a charge of unlawful trafficking in heroin. The offense occurred Dec. 6, 2016, in Augusta.

Five other drug-related charges were dismissed in exchange for his plea.

Rocque agreed to the forfeiture of $1,260 and two firearms, which were seized Dec. 20, 2016, in Augusta. Rocque and 11 other people were arrested that day after a monthslong investigation by Maine Drug Enforcement Agency officers into the sale of narcotics in central Maine.

Several of those arrested pleaded guilty and have been sentenced.

