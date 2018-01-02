UNITY — A workshop, Beginning Beekeeping, is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11, at MOFGA’s Common Ground Education Center, 294 Crosby Brook Road.

The beekeeping short course covers the essentials, such as where to locate the apiary, characteristics of different races of bees, where to purchase bees and equipment, how to assemble that equipment, and how to establish your first hive and get it through the first season.

Instructor David Smith is an experienced beekeeper who has maintained more than 200 honey bee colonies for 35-plus years. He has served as assistant state apiary inspector, and he owns and operates Sparky’s Apiaries in Hope, Maine.

The fee if $50 for MOFGA members or $75 for nonmembers.

To register or for more information, email [email protected].

