A four-session Charcuterie Series is scheduled for 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Jan. 16, 23, 30 and Feb. 6 at Smith’s Smokehouse, 5 E. Main St., in Monroe.
Andy Smith, of Smith’s Smokehouse, will delve into the basics of charcuterie through a series of four workshops. Participants can learn how to create charcuterie goods, and potential business, and then learn a variety of curing processes including bacon, bresaola, beef jerky and more.
The complete series will cost $350 for MOFGA members and $400 for non-members. Each course will take place at Smith’s Smokehouse; bring your own lunch.
To register, or for more information, email Anna Mueller at [email protected]