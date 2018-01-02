A Saco man was arrested on New Year’s Day after allegedly assaulting several people at the home of his ex-girlfriend.

York County deputies were called to a home on Townhouse Road in Waterboro around 4 p.m. Monday for a report of a man threatening people. A female at the house told police her ex-boyfriend, 20-year-old Tyler Longmore, said he would go to the house to assault a person who was there, according to Sheriff William King.

King said Longmore arrived at the house, assaulted several people and fled the scene before deputies arrived. No significant injuries were reported.

Longmore was found two hours later at his home in Saco. He was charged with Class D assault and posted $100 cash bail. He is scheduled to appear in Springvale District Court Feb. 27.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered to your inbox each morning. Sign up by entering your email address below. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News High School Sports Maine Cannabis Report Evening Express

* I understand the Terms of Service.



This iframe contains the logic required to handle Ajax powered Gravity Forms.