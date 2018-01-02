The Viles Arboretum will host its annual Table Tour event on Feb. 4. The event draw more than two hundred participants to snowshoe, ski and hike on groomed trails.

Participants get to indulge in culinary delights available from restaurants and food providers in and around our Capital City.

Outdoor enthusiansts take a break at the Viles Arboretum in Augusta to get a hot cup of soup. Contributed photo A group of women take a break from snowshoeing at Viles Arboretum in Augusta. Contributed photo

Mark DesMeules, the Arboretums’ executive director said in a news release, “this is the only event of its kind that I know of and it offers a healthy and fun opportunity to meet people, get outdoors, enjoy some terrific food, and support the many new programs and initiatives being developed at the Arboretum. The course is even more interesting with dozens of beautiful stone sculptures at various points along the trail and warming fires at every food station.”

Tickets cost $15 until the end of December, In 2018, tickets will cost $20, $18 for members, $5 for children 10 and younger with no charge for toddlers. Group rates are available.

For tickets, call the Arboretum at 626-7989. Tickets will be available from 10 a.m. to noon the day of the event, this also will be the time anyone can pick up previously purchased tickets.

Trails open at 11 a.m. and trail food will be served till 1 p.m. Desserts, coffee and hot beverages will be served until 2 p.m. at the main building located at the end of the course.

For more information, visitvilesarboretum.org, stop in or call 626-7989.

