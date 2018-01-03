AUGUSTA — City councilors and school board members elected in November are scheduled to take their oaths of office in swearing-in ceremonies Thursday night.

If those ceremonies are snowed-out by a storm expected to hit Thursday afternoon and continue through the night, that would leave the school board short of a chairperson, and two new members, with a board meeting coming up next week on Jan. 10.

So city and school officials have a “Plan B” in mind to ensure councilors and school board members can still be sworn in before conducting business, in the seemingly likely case the storm forces Thursday’s swearing-in to be postponed.

It involves having school board members elected in November come by Augusta City Center, sometime before that Jan. 10 meeting, to be sworn in by City Clerk Roberta Fogg, so the board meeting will have both a quorum and a chairperson.

“The superintendent (James Anastasio) and I met this morning and talked about it, and we’d probably have board members come in, at their convenience, to be sworn-in by the city clerk,” City Manager William Bridgeo said Wednesday. “So the school board could have a quorum for their meeting” on Jan. 10.

Swearing in ceremonies for city councilors, if Thursday’s meeting is snowed out, would simply be moved to next week, Jan. 11, when councilors are scheduled to meet anyway.

As of Wednesday afternoon, Thursday’s swearing-in ceremonies for both city councilors and school board members were still scheduled to continue. However, Bridgeo said it appears likely the meeting will have to be canceled due to the snow. He said he planned to wait until the morning, and consult with Mayor David Rollins and the latest weather forecast, before making the call on whether to cancel the meeting or not.

“If it turns out the most intense period of this storm is later afternoon into the evening, we’ll likely cancel,” Bridgeo said.

Taking the oath of office Thursday, or at least sometime soon, are: Edward Hastings, school board chairman; Jason Bersani, at large school board; and Chris Clarke, Ward 2 school board; and Eric Lind, city council Ward 4; Linda Conti, council Ward 1, and Jennifer Day, council at-large.

For now the inauguration is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday, in council chambers at Augusta City Center.

Councilors are also scheduled to have a business meeting, following the swearing-in ceremony. They would consider authorizing the sale of an apartment building at 12 Cumberland St., seized by the city after the former owner failed to keep up on property taxes, for $22,000.

Ralph St. Pierre, finance director and assistant city manager, said that offer was the result of negotiations between the city and prospective buyer, and seemed fair given the condition of the building, which is expected to need major renovations. The offer is from Boulerice Management Incorporated, LLC.

Bridgeo said the 12 Cumberland St. property was combined with another tax-acquired property the city owned, a small vacant lot at 59 Washington St., into a single lot.

And councilors are scheduled to consider approving a new two-year contract with general government workers, represented by Teamsters Local 40, which would provide workers with 2 percent pay increases each of the two years, plus other incentives and changes to health insurance plans.

