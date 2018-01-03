AUGUSTA — “150 years of the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad” will be the topic of The Kennebec Historical Society’s January public presentation set for 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 17, at the Maine State Library, 230 State St.

The speaker, Joseph T. “Joey” Kelley, is a railroad historian, photographer and volunteer with the Brooks Preservation Society. He has been involved with the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad on and off since 2004 and was once a paid employee of the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad Preservation Society, according to a news release from the historical society.

Chartered in 1867, the Belfast and Moosehead Lake Railroad has survived two world wars, the construction of highways, the collapse of the poultry industry in Waldo County and survives today as a tourist railroad and historic relic of days gone by.

Kelley will outline the history of this unique railroad and give a summary of his book on the subject.

The presentation is co-sponsored by the Maine State Library and free to the public. Donations will be accepted.

For more information, call 622-7718.

