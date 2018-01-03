NEW YORK — David Pastrnak was the first Bruin on the ice. Assistant coach Jay Pandolfo was waiting with a pile of pucks at the ready, and he dished Pastrnak passes to work on his wrist shot.

It was a sign of the right winger’s current situation. Pastrnak, perhaps the most dynamic Bruin when he’s on his game, hasn’t found the back of the net in 10 games (Boston is 7-1-2 in that stretch). In the 5-1 win against the New York Islanders on Tuesday night, Pastrnak picked up one assist, put five shots on net and took seven in all. At one point he squeezed a puck through goalie Jaroslav Halak’s arm and body, and it sat in the crease before another Islander swept it away. Pastrnak was also robbed by Halak on a third-period power-play chance.

Asked about his scoring slump and how he plans to get out of it, he took the old Alfred E. Neuman “What me worry?” approach.

“I didn’t even know I’m on a goal-less streak,” Pastrnak said through his chipped-tooth grin. “I don’t know. We’re playing good, and that’s all that matters. All the lines are playing really good hockey and that’s what we’re all about. Everyone’s going to go through these (skids), but we’re scoring enough goals right now so that’s all that matters.”

That has made it easier for Pastrnak to keep his effervescent personality bubbling to the surface.

“It’s a different story when you’re losing, and when it doesn’t go your way it’s even worse,” said Pastrnak, who did come up with a huge steal and assist on Brad Marchand’s goal. “That’s why I’m not even worried about it. We’re playing really good hockey lately and we need to keep doing that.”

Coach Bruce Cassidy has taken the same approach. Usually quick to change things when something isn’t working, Cassidy has three other lines that are clicking, and there’s no sense in breaking up one to give Pastrnak different scenery.

“Right now I haven’t taken notice of it very much because the team’s playing well and we’re getting secondary scoring,” Cassidy said. “But generally I have noticed he’s turned down some opportunities to shoot. It’s tough to tell a creative player when the right time is, especially one that’s scored goals in this league. So hopefully he just recognizes it. Sometimes simpler is better when you’re in a slump. Getting around the front of the net, getting those second chances. Those type of goals usually get you going. We’ll see what happens from there. I don’t believe it’s going to be prolonged. He’ll get his looks and score. He’s just too good.”

Cassidy didn’t buy the suggestion that the third player with Patrice Bergeron and Marchand – who have a powerful chemistry – can become a bit of a passenger.

“I think they want to play well for those two, whoever’s on that line. They’re so good on the puck, so good defensively, they want to do their part,” Cassidy said. “Sometimes the puck, when it finds you, it’s just not cooperating. A couple found him the other night and he just misfired. It happens over the course of 82 games. I think if he gets to the net a little more often – they’re in the zone a lot – there’ll be an opportunity to get a greasy one. That’s generally how you get out of it.”

ASKED ABOUT Charlie McAvoy’s candidacy for the Calder Trophy, Cassidy endorsed his defenseman.

“He does everything well. I think he should be considered one of the leading candidates, personally,” Cassidy said. “I don’t see every guy on a nightly basis and how much they mean to their team. I know what he means to ours. And there has been chatter about it. There’s still a half a season to go. I think he’ll only get better. I don’t see him hitting a wall, myself. He’s physically strong, mentally beyond his years. Those are the things that usually slow you down. But I don’t want to put too much pressure on him, either.”

