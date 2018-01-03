IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 7:44 a.m., a well-being check was performed on Glenridge Drive.

10:11 a.m., criminal trespass was reported on Hospital Street.

11:12 a.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Riverside Drive.

11:18 a.m., fraud was reported on Green Street.

12:19 p.m., a chimney fire was reported on North Belfast Avenue.

1:04 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Northern Avenue.

1:38 p.m., a hit-and-run traffic accident was reported on Fairbanks Street.

1:41 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Stephen King Drive.

3:07 p.m., suspicious activity was reported on Eastern Avenue and Arsenal Street.

4:47 p.m., fraud was reported on Linwood Avenue.

6:08 p.m., a well-being check was performed on Western Avenue.

6:11 p.m., theft of a motor vehicle was reported on Enterprise Drive.

8:38 p.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Bond Brook Road.

Wednesday at 3:19 a.m., a mental health and well-being check was performed on Sewall Street.

4:38 a.m., harassment was reported on Northern Avenue.

ARRESTS

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:19 p.m., Louis A. Rancourt II, 61, of Montville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence of alcohol, after a traffic stop was performed on West River Road and Route 3.

9:38 p.m., Taylor E. Brown, 25, of Pittston, was arrested on a charge of domestic violence assault, after disorderly conduct was reported on Front Street.

IN JEFFERSON, Dec. 24, 2017, Dale Orcutt, 37, of Dixmont, was arrested and charged with domestic violence assault, criminal mischief, and assault, on Munsey Road.

David A. Hartley, 49, of Waterville, was arrested on a charge of operating under the influence, on Augusta Road.

Sunday, Jason L. Fogg, 27, of Bangor, was arrested on charges of violating condition of release and domestic violence assault.

IN WHITEFIELD, Friday, Patrick A. Thayer Jr., 28, of Whitefield, was arrested on charges of obstructing the report of a crime and aggravated assault, on Heath Road.

Monday, Jacob R. Walmer, 31, of Whitefield, was arrested and charged with violating conditions of release on Heath Road.

SUMMONSES

IN AUGUSTA, Tuesday at 9:44 a.m., a 27-year-old Augusta man was summoned on a charge of attaching false plates, after a traffic accident was reported on Eastern Avenue.

2:01 p.m., a 45-year-old Augusta woman was summoned on a charge of operating with a suspended license, after a traffic stop was performed on Bond Brook Road.

IN DRESDEN, Dec. 24, 2017, Mercy E. Daigle, 29, of Dresden, was summoned on a charge of criminal threatening, on Gardiner Road.

