NEW YORK — Patrick Sharp broke a tie early in the third period and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the New York Rangers 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Nick Schmaltz, Vinnie Hinostroza, Jonathan Toews and Patrick Kane also scored, and Jeff Glass made 23 saves. The 32-year-old Glass made his third straight start with Corey Crawford on injured reserved.

Nick Holden and Mika Zibanejad scored for New York in the Rangers’ second regulation loss at home since Nov. 28.

RED WINGS 2, SENATORS 1: Andreas Athanasiou scored 6 seconds into overtime to give Detroit a win at home.

It was the second goal of the night for Athanasiou, who also had a penalty shot stopped in the third period. Dylan Larkin took the opening faceoff in overtime and, after the puck went forward a bit, both Athanasiou and Ottawa standout Erik Karlsson reached for it.

Athanasiou was able to control it and skated in behind Karlsson on a breakaway. He beat goalie Craig Anderson with a backhander high to the glove side.

Ryan Dzingel scored for the Senators.

NOTES

ALL-STAR GAME: Lightning star Steven Stamkos will serve as captain of the Atlantic Division team in the All-Star 3-on-3 tournament this month in Tampa, Florida.

Capitals winger Alex Ovechkin earned his 12th career All-Star nod as the fan-voted captain of the Metropolitan Division.

Nashville defenseman P.K. Subban was voted captain for the Central Division and Oilers center Connor McDavid captain of the Pacific Division.

GOLDEN KNIGHTS: Vegas signed Jonathan Marchessault to a $30 million, six-year contract extension, the clearest sign yet that the first-year, first-place organization is going for it.

Marchessault will count $5 million against the salary cap, a significant raise from the $750,000 he is making this season as one of the NHL’s best bargains.

The 27-year-old forward, taken from the Panthers in the expansion draft, has 15 goals and 22 assists in 37 games.

OILERS: Forward Patrick Maroon was suspended for two games without pay by the NHL on Wednesday for interference against Los Angeles Kings defenseman Drew Doughty.

PREDATORS: Forward and leading scorer Filip Forsberg will miss four to six weeks with an upper-body injury.

Nashville announced the extent of Forsberg’s injury Wednesday. Forsberg got hurt Friday at Minnesota.

AVALANCHE: Coach Jared Bednar says goaltender Semyon Varlamov is day to day after suffering a lower-body injury Tuesday night against Winnipeg.

