LEWISTON — A 17-year-old Lewiston High School student has been charged in connection to a threat he allegedly posted on Twitter that forced the school district to cancel classes Wednesday.

The student, whose name was not released because he is minor and not charge was not a felony, faces one count of terrorizing, a class-D misdemeanor that will be adjudicated through the juvenile court system, said Lewiston Police Lt. David St. Pierre. The tweet suggested that the student planned to shoot classmates.

Superintendent Bill Webster sent his own tweet late Tuesday after informing the school’s administrators and staff of the decision to shut down Lewiston High School for the day.

“Tonight a student mentioned a threat to the safety of LHS students through a widely disseminated social media post,” Webster wrote.

“The threat is thought to be false, but as a precaution we are canceling school at LHS and (Lewiston Regional Technical Center)…. More information will be forthcoming tomorrow morning about the alleged threat and whether or not after-school and evening activities will take place,” Webster said.

Webster said that students in particular need to understand how seriously schools take such threats, and that they need to be aware of the consequences of their actions.

“This is costing thousands of dollars, not just to Lewiston but the other towns whose students use our LRTC programs,” Webster said. “We take this very seriously and intend to seek charges against this student.”

He said that the students’ safety is paramount.

