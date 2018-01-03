WASHINGTON – President Trump has signed an executive order disbanding his voter fraud commission.

A White House statement is blaming the decision on numerous states that have refused to provide voter information to the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

White House spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders says that, “Rather than engage in endless legal battles at taxpayer expense,” Trump has signed an order to dissolve the commission and asked the Department of Homeland Security to determine the administration’s next steps.

Last month, a federal judge ruled that the commission must provide Maine Secretary of State Matthew Dunlap with information, working documents and correspondence about its work. Dunlap, a member of the commission, had complained repeatedly that he was not included in its workings and had filed a lawsuit against commission Vice Chair Kris Koback alleging he had been denied basic access to information needed to fulfill his role.

American Oversight, a nonprofit government watchdog group that helped represent Dunlap in the lawsuit, credited his efforts for the commission’s demise.

“It’s no coincidence that the president dissolved the commission once it became clear it wouldn’t be permitted to operate in the shadows,” American Oversight Executive Director Austin Evers said in a statement Wednesday. “Secretary Dunlap deserves our gratitude for stepping into the breach to take on adversaries of democracy. We intend to continue to fight for his right to access to the commission’s secret communications. President Trump can dissolve the commission, but the law doesn’t allow him or the commission to slink away from view and avoid accountability.”

Critics saw the commission as part of a conservative campaign to strip minority voters and poor people from the voter rolls, and to justify unfounded claims made by Trump that voter fraud cost him the popular vote in 2016.

Past studies have found voter fraud to be exceptionally rare.

